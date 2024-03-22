'Secrets' behind PM Cares Fund will be exposed with INDIA bloc's win: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the "secrets" behind the PM CARES (citizen assistance & relief in emergency situations) fund will be exposed after the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Launching his Lok Sabha election campaign in Trichy (Tiruchirappalli), Stalin, seeking votes for the candidates of the DMK and allies, said the BJP's fear of defeat was the only reason for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. "Is this not a case of blatant vindictive action? The BJP brass is committing mistake after mistake due to the fear of a robust opposition alliance INDIA and in the wake of people rallying against the BJP."

PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his "fear of defeat" is reflected well in his eyes and face, he claimed.

Similar to electoral bonds, "they (BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way, which was named PM CARES fund. All secrets about the fund will be exposed in June this year after INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, he said.

Stalin, also the president of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, said irregularities to the tune of about Rs 7 lakh crore were outlined in a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor-General) report, in initiatives including Ayushman Bharat.