'Secrets' behind PM Cares Fund will be exposed with INDIA bloc's win: Stalin
PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his "fear of defeat" is reflected well in his eyes and face, he claims
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the "secrets" behind the PM CARES (citizen assistance & relief in emergency situations) fund will be exposed after the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.
Launching his Lok Sabha election campaign in Trichy (Tiruchirappalli), Stalin, seeking votes for the candidates of the DMK and allies, said the BJP's fear of defeat was the only reason for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. "Is this not a case of blatant vindictive action? The BJP brass is committing mistake after mistake due to the fear of a robust opposition alliance INDIA and in the wake of people rallying against the BJP."
PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his "fear of defeat" is reflected well in his eyes and face, he claimed.
Similar to electoral bonds, "they (BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way, which was named PM CARES fund. All secrets about the fund will be exposed in June this year after INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, he said.
Stalin, also the president of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, said irregularities to the tune of about Rs 7 lakh crore were outlined in a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor-General) report, in initiatives including Ayushman Bharat.
Stalin said the Central government, which is responsible for taking appropriate action on that report, made no comment about it. On schemes for the state, he asked: "Can PM Modi spell out one special scheme implemented for Tamil Nadu? Though PM Modi has visited Tamil Nadu a number of times since January and addressed rallies, he cannot answer this question. Only such a person is criticising us."
Outlining the DMK regime's 'achievements', he said he saw a video clip on social media in which people expressed happiness over a string of welfare schemes, including the Rs 1,000 per month assistance to women, the CM Breakfast Scheme for school children, and the fare-free travel in state-run buses for women.
The DMK regime, despite constraints, has implemented these schemes for the people, he said, and demanded to know if the PM had the right answers to questions on schemes for Tamil Nadu, including the Madurai AIIMS project and flood relief for the state.
Rather than providing answers, Modi is "diverting" by speaking on unnecessary things to hide his "failures", the chief minister alleged. Hence, the people will neither believe nor forgive the BJP for its drama ahead of polls. "In Tamil Nadu, to trouble our government, they are intimidating us using the governor (R.N. Ravi)."
Recalling the event held on Friday afternoon at Raj Bhavan, where DMK leader K Ponmudy was sworn in as minister, the chief minister said: "I told the governor that I am beginning election work today; that I am kickstarting the poll campaign from Raj Bhavan. Immediately, he conveyed his wishes (the CM quoted Ravi as saying best of luck)."
The CM also said his campaign journey starting from Raj Bhavan symbolised its culmination at Rashtrapati Bhavan, apparently implying that the INDIA bloc will win the Lok Sabha polls and assume power at the Centre.
Without naming Shobha Karandlaje, he said "a Union minister'' alleged that the Rameshwaram Café blast in Bengaluru was a handiwork of Tamil people. He alleged the BJP is, hence, attempting to depict Tamil people as "violent people; as terrorists".
The DMK president reiterated his accusation that Edapapdi K Palniswami-led AIADMK had a secretive alliance with the BJP. Later, he introduced the candidate for the Tiruchirappalli LS constituency, Durai Vaiko, son of Vaiko, who heads the MDMK, an ally of the DMK.
In the Perambalur constituency, the CM said the nominee is Arun Nehru, son of senior DMK leader and minister K.N. Nehru. Stalin urged the people to vote for the nominees of the DMK and its allies and help them to victory in the 19 April polls. "Let your vote be for creating a new India. Let the history of victory begin from Tiruchirappalli."