PM CARES is unsupervised fund for Modi to spend as he wishes: Congress

The Congress on Monday raised questions about the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, saying that four years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is still not clear why the fund was set up, who its donors are, and why its administrative structure is so "lacking in transparency".

Congress general-secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh alleged that given the history of the Modi government, as shown by the "electoral bond scam", one can only speculate that the lack of transparency was deliberately engineered to give the prime minister an unsupervised pool of funds to spend as he wishes.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Now that the corruption, extortion and intimidation of the Modi Sarkar through the electoral bond scam is getting revealed in all its shocking detail, let us not forget another route the Government opened for companies to curry favour: the self-glorifyingly (sic) named PMCARES."

"The total amount of funds PMCARES received and the names of the donors have never been officially reported. Media reports suggest that it received donations to the tune of Rs 12,700 crore at least, with large donations from a few corporations," he claimed.