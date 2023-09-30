Himachal CM announces Rs 4,500 crore disaster relief package with enhanced compensation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday announced a special relief package for people affected by rain-related disasters with the compensation increased by 25 times.

The government is spending Rs 4,500 crore to deal with the disaster, out of which Rs 750 crore will be spent for restoration and rehabilitation and Rs 1,000 crore for MNREGA, he said in Shimla.

The Chief Minister told the media that the compensation of Rs 1.30 lakh for a completely damaged house has been increased five and a half times to Rs 7 lakh. About 3,500 houses have been completely damaged. Besides, the compensation of Rs 4,000 for partial damage to a 'kutcha' house has been increased by 25 times to Rs 1 lakh. The compensation for partial damage to a 'pucca' house has been increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 1 lakh.

Sukhu said that 6.930 ‘kutcha’ houses and 5,549 ‘pucca’ houses have been partially damaged in the state.