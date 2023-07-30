Large numbers of big logs, trees in Himachal's flooded rivers raise doubts, concern

The northern state of Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing torrential monsoon rainfall, accompanying frequent cloudbursts and high-magnitude flash floods, for nearly a month now, causing massive landslides and mudslides in the hilly terrain.

An unusual phenomenon this time is the presence of large numbers of big logs, trees and roots floating in the rivers that aggravate the consequences of flood events with a high risk for engineered structures, warn experts. Local environment activists point fingers at the illegal felling of trees. Often, they blame the irreparable damage to the ecology on the construction of several tunnels for roads and hydropower projects. They say their voices have been blatantly ignored.

The gushing water is sweeping away bridges, village homes, and cars, and is causing widespread damage to the forests too. There are scary visuals of a deluge after a cloudburst sending tree logs crashing into villages and damage to shops and houses. A video shows a mudslide carrying logs rushing down from the hills due to a cloudburst in Thunag in Mandi district. Also, the colliding logs cause severe damage to bridges and other infrastructure. Similar visuals surfaced from industrial town Parwanoo located on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway and close to Haryana’s Kalka town.