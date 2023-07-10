Heavy rains batter north India: Landslides claim 4 more lives, 200 stranded in worst-hit Himachal

With raging waters washing away cars and roads, submerging fields and gushing into residential areas, it was another day of rain havoc in parts of north India, particularly Himachal Pradesh where landslides claimed four more lives and more than 200 people remain stranded.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the intense rainfall spell over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Punjab and Haryana is likely to continue on Monday and decrease significantly thereafter, while extremely heavy rainfall activity is predicted over northeast and adjoining east India during the next three days.



Several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in north India are in spate. On Monday morning, Yamuna crossed the warning mark (204.5 metres) in Delhi as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid persistent rains in the upper catchment areas.

In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday, July 9.

However, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference on Monday announced that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will start once the river touches the 206-metre mark, while assuring the people that experts have said the flood situation might not arise in the national capital.