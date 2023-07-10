Repeating the past: India's ongoing struggle with extreme climate events

India is vulnerable to extreme climate events such as cyclones, floods, earthquakes, landslides and more. These events take lives and cause major destructions in properties and agricultural lands, and often result in revenue losses.

From Kashmir to Chennai, Bengaluru to Mumbai, and Kerala to Assam, no region has been spared from the devastating consequences of these intense downpours, which have resulted in widespread flooding, destruction, and tragically, loss of lives.

The recent bout of heavy rainfall in northern India, while exceptionally intense in some areas, comes as no surprise to experts who have long predicted such occurrences. However, it serves as a stark reminder that even greater extremes are unfolding worldwide, with alarming regularity.

These relentless extreme weather events demand urgent attention and concerted action. Experts warn that the time for complacency is over. As India battles the deluge, it is crucial for authorities, policymakers, and communities to prioritize comprehensive disaster preparedness, robust infrastructure, and climate resilience measures.

Saleemul Haq, director at the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, said the region is particularly at risk because of a combination of geography, population and poverty. Failure to address the underlying causes and take proactive steps risks further loss of life, displacement, and economic disruption.