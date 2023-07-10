Snowfall hampers rescue operation, 250 stranded in Himachal high slopes

Over 250 tourists have been stationed in nearby places in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district amid snowfall in the region after torrential rains hampered the clearing of massive landslides that snapped road links, rescuers said on Monday.

Nearly 200 people were evacuated on Sunday from the glacial-fed Chandertal or moon lake area in Spiti Valley after being stranded for two days. They have been stationed in hotels and government accommodations by the local administration.

Likewise, the motorists, comprising tourists and locals in two state-roadways buses, have been stuck after a flashflood in the Pagal nullah near Sissu village in the Lahaul Valley. The flashflood has blocked the Manali-Leh highway.