Heavy rains pummel north India, 10 killed in landslides, rivers in spate

Heavy rains and strong winds pounded several parts of north India on Sunday with 10 people killed in landslides in hill states and most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in spate, while flash floods blocked roads and marooned people in several areas.

In cities and towns across the region, including the national capital and Gurugram, waterlogging led to traffic woes with social media filled with pictures and videos of commuters wading through inundated roads, stuck vehicles and flooded underpasses.

Railway services have also been hit. The Northern Railways said it has cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others, while traffic has been suspended at four locations due to waterlogging.