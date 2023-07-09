Delhi records highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982: IMD

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

The city logged 133.4 mm of rain on July 10, 2003, and an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rain which could cause more problems to the residents of Delhi.