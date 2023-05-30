No heat wave at Delhi's primary weather station for first time since 2014, IMD officials say

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May. On average, the national capital logs 19.7 mm of rainfall in the whole month.



The city logged more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, and heatwave conditions at isolated pockets.



Overall, Delhi has gauged 158 per cent higher rainfall—161.2 mm against a normal of 62.6 mm—during the pre-monsoon period this year.



"The Safdarjung Observatory, which is representative of Delhi, has not recorded any heat wave in the pre-monsoon season this year. This has happened for the first time since 2014," Srivastava said.



The weather station recorded 13 heatwave days in the pre-monsoon season last year—nine in April and four in May.



It saw just one heatwave day during this period in 2021, four in 2020 and one in 2019.



The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.