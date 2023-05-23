Heatwave conditions to persist in Delhi; light rain forecast

The heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day.



Delhi is reeling under scorching heat for the past several days with the mercury even breaching the 46-degree mark in parts of the city on Monday.



A minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, was recorded on Tuesday morning. The relative humidity stood at 38 per cent at 8.30 am.