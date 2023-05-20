Heatwave conditions expected to worsen in several Indian states

As summer sets in, the scorching heatwaves are making a comeback over central India, signalling the arrival of harsher weather conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the maximum temperature across north-west and central India is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from Saturday onwards.

According to the latest notification from the IMD, the temperature is predicted to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next four days, followed by a subsequent fall of 2 to 4 degrees.

In states located in central India, such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the temperature will gradually rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no significant change after that.

Certain regions are expected to experience heatwave-like conditions between 20 May 2023 and 23 May 2023. South Uttar Pradesh will likely witness isolated pockets of heatwave conditions from 20 May 2023 to 22 May 2023. West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh will experience similar conditions on 20 and 21 May 2023. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will witness a rise in temperature between 21 and 23 May 2023.