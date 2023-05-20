Heatwave conditions expected to worsen in several Indian states
The IMD has warned that the maximum temperature across north-west and central India is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from Saturday onwards
As summer sets in, the scorching heatwaves are making a comeback over central India, signalling the arrival of harsher weather conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the maximum temperature across north-west and central India is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from Saturday onwards.
According to the latest notification from the IMD, the temperature is predicted to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next four days, followed by a subsequent fall of 2 to 4 degrees.
In states located in central India, such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the temperature will gradually rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no significant change after that.
Certain regions are expected to experience heatwave-like conditions between 20 May 2023 and 23 May 2023. South Uttar Pradesh will likely witness isolated pockets of heatwave conditions from 20 May 2023 to 22 May 2023. West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh will experience similar conditions on 20 and 21 May 2023. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will witness a rise in temperature between 21 and 23 May 2023.
The IMD report also suggests that the maximum temperature in the rest of India will remain relatively stable over the next five days.
Maharashtra will experience no significant temperature fluctuations.
Eastern India will not witness any substantial change in maximum temperature for the next 48 hours, but then will see a rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius.
On the other hand, Odisha will experience a significant temperature increase from 20 May 2023.
Coastal states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other Konkan regions are expected to face high humidity and elevated temperatures both over the next five days.
The IMD has declared heatwave conditions in areas where local temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mercury levels in these regions may rise by 5–6 degrees Celsius above normal temperatures.
With the return of heat waves and the anticipated rise in temperatures, residents in these regions must take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the potentially adverse effects of extreme heat. Staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun and seeking shelter in cooler environments are recommended to beat the heatwave.
