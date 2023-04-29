IMD starts issuing heat index on experimental basis

However, the heat index is yet to be validated for Indian conditions and uses the comfort levels of weather experienced by Americans in their regions.

"We have to work with the health ministry to validate the observations for Indian cities. For example, in India, 40 degrees Celsius temperature and 20 per cent relative humidity could be okay, but the same is intolerable for a person residing in the US," said M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The heat index issued by the IMD on Friday carried a disclaimer stating "not validated for India", making it clear that it was an experimental forecast to educate people about the implications of heat on them.