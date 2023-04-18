IMD has no weather station in Navi Mumbai where 14 people died due to heat stroke

Navi Mumbai, where the 'Maharashtra Bhushan Awards' ceremony was held on Sunday, has no observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which could issue local weather alerts to the people.

When the event was being held on April 16, which has now led to the tragic deaths of at least 14 people and the hospitalisation of many more, it was the Santa Cruz IMD observatory which had recorded a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

This is the nearest observatory for Navi Mumbai which is 24 kilometers from Santa Cruz as the crow flies and 36.5 kms by road. Weather is said to differ sharply every six kms or so.

The event, meant to confer social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari with the award, was reportedly attended by three lakh people in the middle of the afternoon, on an open 306-acre ground in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.