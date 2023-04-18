IMD has no weather station in Navi Mumbai where 14 people died due to heat stroke
Ajit Pawar has called for culpable homicide case against organisers of Kharghar event on Sunday that led to deaths of at least 14 people
Navi Mumbai, where the 'Maharashtra Bhushan Awards' ceremony was held on Sunday, has no observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which could issue local weather alerts to the people.
When the event was being held on April 16, which has now led to the tragic deaths of at least 14 people and the hospitalisation of many more, it was the Santa Cruz IMD observatory which had recorded a temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
This is the nearest observatory for Navi Mumbai which is 24 kilometers from Santa Cruz as the crow flies and 36.5 kms by road. Weather is said to differ sharply every six kms or so.
The event, meant to confer social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari with the award, was reportedly attended by three lakh people in the middle of the afternoon, on an open 306-acre ground in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.
Santa Cruz had recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.
"The IMD doesn't have any observatory near the venue where the function was held on Sunday. There are no weather stations at Kharghar or Panvel and as a protocol we issue forecasts on the basis of the nearest observatory. In this case, it was the Santacruz observatory," IMD scientist Sushma Nair told National Herald.
The IMD does not have any weather station in the entire Navi Mumbai belt to take the recording, she said. "The nearest observatory is at Rabale," she added.
Rabale is closer to Thane which is around 20 kms from Kharghar. Nair also mentioned that based on the data available with the Santa Cruz office, there was no indication of a heatwave.
"The IMD declares a heatwave when the temperature is 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal," she said.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Maharashtra opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday demanded the registration of a culpable homicide case against the government over the sunstroke deaths.
The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is currently facing criticism from the opposition, which is accusing the government of "insensitivity" in organising the event at noon which led to the dehydration deaths.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines