Kharghar heatstroke: Ajit Pawar demands inquiry into the dehydration deaths
11 died, 600 suffered a heart attack while attending the 'Maharashtra Bhushan Awards' presided by Amit Shah at Khargar, Navi Mumbai on Sunday
The leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, has sought an inquiry into how the 'Maharashtra Bhushan Award' event was organised in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, which led to the deaths of at least 11 people due to heatstroke.
Approximately 600 persons are currently under treatment for heat-related health issues after attending the event
Lakhs of people had come for the event held on a sprawling 306-acre ground in Kharghar. The nearest weather station to the spot had recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.
The event was organised to felicitate eminent social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.
Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award in presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Shah conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan Award on spiritual leader and social reformer Dharmadhikari at the event.
Pawar said "It is very evident that during April-May, the temperature is very high. During these days, the temperature is around 40 degree Celsius. Therefore, it needs to be probed as to who had fixed the noon timing for the award function."
The former deputy CM also said that the function could have been held in the evening and Shah could have taken a chopper to reach the venue.
Many of the followers of Shree Parivar (Dharmadhikari's organisation) reached the venue on Friday and stayed there till the function concluded at around 1:30 PM on Sunday.
