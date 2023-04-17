Kharghar heatstroke: Ajit Pawar demands inquiry into the dehydration deaths

The leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar, has sought an inquiry into how the 'Maharashtra Bhushan Award' event was organised in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, which led to the deaths of at least 11 people due to heatstroke.

Approximately 600 persons are currently under treatment for heat-related health issues after attending the event

Lakhs of people had come for the event held on a sprawling 306-acre ground in Kharghar. The nearest weather station to the spot had recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.