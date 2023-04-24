Rain, thunderstorm to bring relief from heat wave conditions for a week: IMD

Heat wave conditions are unlikely to return to most parts of India until the month end and a fresh rain spell is expected in the northwest region from Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

While the maximum temperatures in northwest, central and east India oscillated between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday, it hovered between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius in the rest of the country, barring the western Himalayan region where it settled between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

"No heat wave conditions are likely in the country during the next seven days," the weather office said.