Kharghar heatstroke deaths: Maha govt sets one-member probe committee

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appointed a one-member committee to probe the deaths of 14 persons in the Maharashtra Bhushan award event held in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

The deaths were caused by sunstroke and other health complications as several lakh people converged on the sprawling International Corporate Park to watch social activist and reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari being given the prestigious award.