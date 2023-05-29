Rain expected in Delhi, heatwave conditions unlikely to return this week

Rainfall is expected in Delhi as clouds have surrounded the city. The India Meteorological Department's Regional Forecasting Centre predicts partly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall, which will help keep temperatures in check.



Heatwave conditions are not expected to return for the next five to six days.



On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degree Celsius, which is five notches below normal. The maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 35 degree Celsius.