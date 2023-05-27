Over 250 people stuck in Lahaul Spiti after snowfall rescued, many still stranded
Over 250 people stranded with their light vehicles and motorbikes at Baralacha La and Lahaul and Spiti districts following a snowfall have been rescued after a multi-agency nightlong operation, police said on Saturday.
They said the focus of the joint operation of the Lahaul and Spiti Police, Border Roads Organisations and the Mountain Journey Jispa has now shifted to rescuing those stuck with their heavy motor vehicles.
However, police did not share the number of people who are still awaiting being rescued.
The operation was launched Friday evening after a tourist coming from Baralacha informed the authorities that over 400 vehicles including more than 90 light motor and 30 motorbikes and rest heavy motor vehicles were stuck in about a 10-km-long jam following snowfall at Baralacha La.
Immediately, a police team was rushed from Darcha, and it was joined by another team from Lahaul Hotelier Association, Tourism Society and Mountain Journey Jispa while two police teams were rushed from Keylong for the rescue operation, officials said.
Patients among those stranded were provided medical aid.
Light motor vehicles have been shifted to safer places in the 15-16 hours of operation, while heavy motor vehicles are being moved now, police added.
Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary asked the tourists visiting the district to follow police guidelines.
Baralacha La (Bara-lacha Pass) is a high mountain pass in the Zanskar range connecting the Lahaul district in Himachal Pradesh to the Leh district in Ladakh.
