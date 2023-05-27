Over 250 people stuck in Lahaul Spiti after snowfall rescued, many still stranded

Over 250 people stranded with their light vehicles and motorbikes at Baralacha La and Lahaul and Spiti districts following a snowfall have been rescued after a multi-agency nightlong operation, police said on Saturday.



They said the focus of the joint operation of the Lahaul and Spiti Police, Border Roads Organisations and the Mountain Journey Jispa has now shifted to rescuing those stuck with their heavy motor vehicles.



However, police did not share the number of people who are still awaiting being rescued.



The operation was launched Friday evening after a tourist coming from Baralacha informed the authorities that over 400 vehicles including more than 90 light motor and 30 motorbikes and rest heavy motor vehicles were stuck in about a 10-km-long jam following snowfall at Baralacha La.