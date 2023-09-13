Unnao rape victim accuses family of taking away her compensation

In a sudden twist of events, the Unnao rape victim has released a video accusing her family, especially her jailed uncle, of usurping all the money she received as compensation and assistance from people during her legal battle against the former BJP MLA Kuldip Sengar.

She alleged that they deposited the funds in the name of their family members.

The eight-month pregnant woman further claimed that when she demanded the money, she and her husband were forcibly evicted from the house.

Kuldip Sengar is currently serving a life sentence in the case, having been convicted in 2018 for rape and murder.

The victim was married to a man from her native village, Makhi in Unnao, a year ago.