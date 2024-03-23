In Uttarakhand, 'murder most foul': the Ankita Bhandari cover-up

The Uttarakhand hills are on fire.

Protest is mounting across the state for the arrest of state RSS mahamandaleshwar (general secretary) Ajay Kumar.

His is the name that has repeatedly surfaced as the likely match to a mysterious VIP that several witnesses referred to while police recorded evidence in the sensational Ankita Bhandari case.

Ankita Bhandari was the 19-year-old receptionist who went missing from Vanantra resort in Uttarkhand’s Pauri district on 18 September 2022. Five days later, on 23 September, her dead body — with several injury marks — was recovered from the Chilla barrage, on the Ganga river canal near Rishikesh.

In chats recovered by the police, Ankita told her boyfriend Pushpdeep two days before her death that BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit, the owner of the resort where Ankita worked, was putting pressure on her to provide ‘extra service to a VIP’. When Pushpdeep asked whether ‘extra service’ referred to sex, Ankita replied in the affirmative, saying she was being offered Rs 10,000 for this ‘extra service’.

She told her friend, “Being a poor woman does not mean I am willing to sell myself”.

Ankita’s mother Soni Devi and her father Virendra Singh Bhandari have been sitting on dharna — not for the first time — in Srinagar (a town in the Pauri Garwhal district) for over a fortnight this month.