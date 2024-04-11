Unemployment: The youthful face of India's economic distress

The most striking aspect of travel through northern India is coming face to face with the large number of unemployed youth living in a state of complete despair. Avenues for employment are non-existent. The majority see little prospect of finding a regular job.

Pessimism is written large on the face of 24-year-old Rahul Chauhan, who lives in a village outside Varanasi. He has taken to spending time to help his father on his two-acre farm, or else a friend who runs a small Xerox centre on the main national highway from Varanasi to Azamgarh. This seems to be the fate of many a young man or woman who has cleared their higher secondary exam; yet others are graduates, many of whom have been desperately trying their luck in competitive exams.

The recent ILO and Institute of Human Development’s ‘India Employment Report 2024’ has highlighted that 80 per cent of India’s unemployed workforce comprises youth. More significantly, unemployment among young people with secondary education or higher has surged from 35.2 per cent in 2000 to 65.7 per cent in 2022.

This report has forced India’s chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran to admit that “youth unemployment rate increased more than twofold between 2000 and 2019, from 5.7 per cent to 17.5 per cent, but then decreased to 12.4 per cent in 2022”.