Should the sarkari economist go extinct?

In my 55 years of adult life, I have been trying to understand economists and have consistently failed.

In my student days, I briefly considered studying economics, till the chowkidar at the gates of Delhi School of Economics pointed out that I had failed every maths exam I had taken in my life. He advised me not to bother applying, and I, bowing to superior wisdom, took his advice.

I tried English at St Stephens: apparently, all chowkidars are made of the same timber, because this chap wouldn't even let me enter the hallowed portals, saying the gate was meant to keep gentlemen in and vagabonds out!

Hindu College was more broad-minded and so I joined there... But let us return to economists.

Economists have to be a yet-to-fully-evolve sub-set of Homo sapiens, with DNA inherited from the dinosaurs, and it would not be a bad thing if their sarkari version at least becomes extinct soon.

No two economists can ever agree on anything, and there are more schools of thought in economics than there are schools in Bihar. Put 10 economists in a room and there will be 11 opinions — and all of them will be wrong. Their entire collective wisdom is contained in gems like: you can pull on a piece of string but you cannot push on it. Give me a break, guys, even my Gurgaon-born Indie doggie knows this, and he never went to DSE!