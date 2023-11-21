India’s growing unemployment crisis

In an economy like ours where the work-force is not neatly divided between the employed and the unemployed, and where there is massive and mounting casualisation of work, measuring unemployment is a tricky business.

Since it necessarily entails asking a person how much work he/ she got over a certain period in the past, the unemployment measure varies, depending on the period taken into account, and how much work over this period is taken to constitute employment.

The National Sample Survey (NSS) has therefore three different concepts in place: usual status, weekly status and daily status. And while it carried out its large sample survey every five years, its annual survey was based on a much smaller sample, because of which its figures were, at best, tentative.

Researchers therefore have increasingly been relying on the figures provided by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), a non-official organisation that carries out a sample survey every month. An urban survey is conducted every week that asks people whether they were employed on the date of the survey.

The unemployment rate is defined as the ratio of the unemployed (who are willing to and seeking work) to the total labour force, comprising both the employed (i.e., the work force) and the unemployed. One may have reservations about its measure, but the CMIE provides a consistent set of figures over time that can be useful for analysing trends.

The latest CMIE figures for October 2023 showed that the unemployment rate in the country stood at 10.05 per cent; the rural unemployment rate was 10.82 per cent while the urban unemployment rate was 8.44 per cent.

The overall unemployment rate was not only higher than in the previous month (7.09 per cent), but the highest since May 2021 when there had been a sharp spike. The previous sharp spike occurred in 2020 because of the lockdown.