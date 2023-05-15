CMIE data reveals India’s unemployment conundrum

The data on unemployment brought out by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) presents a grim picture. Not only has the unemployment rate increased sharply for some years now (the unfortunate uptrend started even before the Covid-19 pandemic), even a recovery in the GDP has not done much to improve the employment scenario.

The unemployment rate, which was 4.7 per cent in 2017-18, rose to 6.3 per cent in 2018-19. It shot up during the lockdown: in December 2020, for instance, it was 9.1 per cent. It has come down a little since, but not as much as one would have expected even from the truncated output recovery we have experienced. It was 8.3 per cent in December 2022, came down to 7.14 per cent in January 2023, went up again to 7.8 per cent in March and has risen further to 8.11 per cent in April 2023.

The GDP recovery has been stunted, but the GDP estimate for 2022-23 is still supposed to be 8.4 per cent higher than in 2019-20 and 12.95 per cent higher than in 2018-19. And yet, the unemployment rate at the end of 2022-23 was higher at 7.8 per cent (with the trend persisting into the new financial year) compared to 6.3 per cent for 2018-19. Since the workforce could not have increased in these four years by more than, or even as much as, 12.95 per cent, the obvious conclusion is that employment per unit of GDP has come down between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

This, in turn, could not have happened through any significant technical change in these activities over such a short period. One can infer, therefore, that the current higher unemployment rate compared to even pre-pandemic levels can be attributed to two factors: 1) the economic recovery has occurred primarily in sectors and activities that are not employment-intensive or, in other words, the recovery has bypassed the employment-intensive petty and small-scale sectors; 2) there have been significant lay-offs, either in response to lower demand or because of ‘austerity measures’.

The CMIE provides direct evidence of such lay-offs: it estimates that the actual number of employees declined from 409.9 million in February to 407.6 million in March. In 2019-20, the total number of employed persons in India was 408.9 million, which means that the absolute number of persons employed in March 2023 was lower than in 2019-20. This is a grim scenario, where, let alone creating additional jobs to absorb additions to the workforce, the economy is not able to support even the existing jobs.