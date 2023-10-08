Reflections on the genius of the ‘pakoda economy’

Some of us may recall that revolutionary doctrine enunciated by one of India’s leading economists, Mr Amit Shah, a couple of years ago, viz. that selling pakodas on the road constitutes gainful employment. Or that other one on this subject by our second-most eminent economist, Mr Piyush Goyal, that unemployment rates in India are high because more and more people are opting for self-employment.

These twin blasts shook our neo-liberal foundations like the earthquake in Delhi last week, and caused quite a stir among the subordinate economists from Harvard, Yale, the Delhi School of Economics, the IMF and the World Bank. Those in the Observer Research Foundation, of course, merely applauded politely — they had never doubted the brilliance of these two gentlemen, not even when the former had announced that India would become a five trillion ton economy by 2024, or when the latter had mistaken Einstein for Newton (or was it the other way round? Not that it matters, relatively speaking).

But you know what, folks? Our two leading economists were right!

No, I haven't joined the RSS. Just that I can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel now that the light in the tunnel itself has been switched off.