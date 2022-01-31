A pre-budget reminder to the Finance Minister on the Indian economy

In the decade between 2006 and 2016, the World Bank estimated, India raised some 140 million of its poor above the poverty line.

PEW now estimates that some 120 million Indians have been pushed into the ranks of the poor in the last two years.

A private survey, reported by the Indian Express, indicated that income of the lowest 20% of Indians dropped by 183% over the last two years (2020-2022). In this same period, income of the uppermost 20% of Indians increased by 56%.

I am talking of current income, not wealth.

There is no escaping from the fact that the abrupt lockdown ordered by PM Modi caused enormous harm to the economy, tanking GDP by 7.3%, the highest contraction suffered by any economy in the world. This contraction [28% of GDP over one quarter] destroyed millions of jobs and income that Modi has made little effort to replace.

Modi’s response to MSMEs going out of business and the resulting loss of jobs and income, has largely been confined to propping up firms with additional credit and offering free food grains to the needy. This however compensated only a small fraction of the lost income.

The incremental credit lines, while undoubtedly welcome, do nothing to solve the insolvency problem of firms that lost income. Most have or will drop out of business, their sales shifting to the larger corporate sector competitors. Thus, the most dynamic sector of our economy, that compels the bigger ones to innovate, lies devastated. To understand this, visit a Kirana shop in a small town, and ask for “loose pasta.”

This is the main reason why the Labour Participation rate [LPR] is now below 40%. About 60% of all Indians today are without a productive job.

I wonder how Jerry Rao (link to his article can be found below for those who want to understand the context) expects India to create world beating champion firms, when 60% of Indians are idle, but who still must be fed, clothed and housed by those working in such firms. As Jerry would know, overheads don’t go away but contracts do.

These idle Indians have also to be paid for by those very firms, indirectly, if not directly, which makes such firms uncompetitive in global markets, unless their products have very high labour content, like commodities or software services. It is a vicious circle that neo-liberals refuse to recognise, much less address.

If Jerry is patient, he will find neither Adani nor Ambani firms, as a group, are net exporters. Their profits largely come from the domestic economy, sheltered behind high protectionist tariff walls that Modi has helpfully created for them, in return for sumptuous contributions to Anonymous Electoral Bonds [AEBs], making BJP the richest political party, with declared assets in excess of 5,600 Crores.

INDIA’S TAX-GDP RATIO

Kautilya did favour an alliance between merchants and rulers to lord over the Shudras whose job was to settle forested land and to expand the kingdom’s income. But we have long run out of forested land to snatch from autochthons, and the model no longer creates enough value to feed an idle 60% of the population. The 60% idle overhead is crippling.

Wealth is very poorly measured by the numbers thrown up by mark-to-market of assets. Much of it is not convertible into cash, and even if it is, doing so would lead to terrible disruption in the business of the underlying firms, costing more to the economy, than any tax one could collect from owners.

Besides, accounting for real wealth lags reality because Capitalism destroys wealth even as creates it, and our financial systems are very poor at accounting for wealth so destroyed.

Moreover, there are strategies by which the wealthy can pass on such losses to society at large, as the creative-destructive processes of Capitalism junk old assets in favour the new, and so the cumulative wealth that our financial system reports, exceeds by far the actual value of underlying productive assets in use.

Capitalism has cleverly disguised this “ghost wealth” in the system through debasement of currencies to preserve the claims of the rich & privileged. But that’s a subject for another day.

So, yes, taxing wealth is fraught with danger & I would never advocate a wealth tax, except in an emergency and that too for a limited period. Jerry Rao is right in questioning the efficacy of a wealth tax to address the issue of pauperisation of the poor. But his polemics is in poor taste.

Karl Popper famously said, “In so far as a scientific statement speaks about reality, it must be falsifiable: and in so far as it is not falsifiable, it does not speak about reality.”

Jerry’s propositions 1 to 4 of Positive Economics, that he offers to Oxfam, suffer from this disability. They are not falsifiable and are therefore meaningless & trivial. For them to be true requires independent proof, of which Jerry offers none.

You could say Jerry is incensed by wealth tax because he wants to avoid it. There is no proper way to falsify this statement and hence it fails to pass the Karl Popper test for truth. Jerry’s propositions are as much rubbish as the statement asserted here.

True equality is not one of income, or wealth, but one of opportunity and dignity. The longing for equality of opportunity and dignity is primeval. In fact, the yearning for equality is just liberty from dominance by another. A slave doesn’t seek equality though she may verbalise it so. She seeks freedom from owner.

On the other hand, without recognition of property rights, no social or economic progress would ever be possible because if you cannot enjoy the fruits of your own creativity and labour, your incentive to put in extra effort vanishes.

Sure, there are altruistic people who will work for nothing. But what is the percentage of such altruistic people in any given population? Even if it were to be 50 percent [in reality, it hardly exceeds 5%], the advantage of a sound system of property rights, is that it enables you to harness the ungrudging energies of the selfish and the altruistic, for the common good of the population, using the invisible hand of the market.

The willing co-operation of 100% produces far more than that of the altruistic 5%, plus the grudging co-operation of the balance 95%, without the need for a police state.