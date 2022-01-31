What to expect from the most important Union Budget in the past few years?

The Union Budget this time will be particularly important for us as it has to take a call on several important issues which are clouded with uncertainties. Post-pandemic surprises can upset calculations and the government has to be prepared for extreme and unforeseen situations. The second wave came as a shock just after last year’s Budget was announced. But the third wave appears to have been less disruptive.

As individuals there will be expectations on several fronts. Expecting tax rate slabs to be changed may be a bit ambitious because there will always be the resource side constraint for the government. But given the evolving situation in the last two months, we may expect the standard deduction on income to be enhanced. It is supposed to cover for travel to work and medical expenses. These costs have gone up sharply in the last three years and are unlikely to relent even this year and hence can be justified on grounds of keeping pace with inflation. A doubling to Rs 1 lakh will be useful here.

Industry in general will again not really expect tax cuts as the corporate tax rate was rationalized in 2019 with two options, with the lower regime excluding exemptions. This time the interest will be on whether there is anything more specific on PLI or asset monetization plan. Also, the question would be as to by how much the government will increase its capex this year considering that the private sector is not spending much on capital formation. This has become a feature in the last three years where the Centre has to take the onus on capital formation.

The weaker sections will be looking to see if there are enhanced budgetary outlays in three areas. The first is food relief which was provided in the last two years. If the government works on the assumption that there would not be any severe lockdown even if there is a new wave of Covid, then there would less need to go in for any further allocations through subsidy for free food.

Second would be the MGNREGA programme, where the outlay in the last 2 years were on an average above Rs 1 lakh crore. It was necessitated on grounds of the large-scale joblessness and migration which took place due to lockdowns which in turn meant that the government had to support them by increasing this allocation.