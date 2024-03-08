YuvaNyay: Rahul's 5-point guarantee for youth

'It is the resolve of Congress to make the dreams of the youth a reality,' Gandhi added.

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through Rajasthan on Thursday, 7 March—where Gandhi spoke of the new guarantees for the first time—party president Mallikarjun Kharge also posted on X to amplify the message, promising a Rozgar Revolution (an Employment Revolution) in India once the Congress comes to power.

Netizens who have followed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the start will recall a conversation that had almost an easter egg of the youth guarantees, when Rahul Gandhi was speaking to some young women who had been promised and then passed over for recruitment in the Agniveer scheme. At the time, a party member had reminded Gandhi that a campaign for guaranteed employment of youth was in the works and due for announcement soon—and Gandhi had asked for a new campaign in addition that would specifically focus on the Agnipath scheme and how it had let the aspiring youth down.