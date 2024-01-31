Congress launches 'Jay Jawan' campaign against Agnipath scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the 'Jay Jawan' campaign to provide "justice" to 1.5 lakh youth in the country who were selected for defence services but "not allowed" to join after the launch of the Agnipath scheme to recruit Agniveers.

Gandhi launched the campaign on the eighteenth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar, and promised these youth that he would raise the issue of "injustice" with them at every forum.

Due to the implementation of the Agniveer scheme, around 1.5 lakh candidates selected for the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy between 2019 and 2022 were allegedly denied joining.

"Our Jay Jawan campaign is dedicated to those youth who have faced this injustice," Gandhi said, adding that "it is the fight for nyay (justice) against this anyay (injustice)".

There will be three phases of 'Jay Jawan' campaign — mass contact (1-28 February), satyagraha (5-10 March) and padyatra (17-20 March).

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, party media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, chairman of the ex-servicemen cell Col Rohit Chaudhry (retd), Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. and NSUI president Varun Chaudhary said the Agnipath scheme was not only against the country's interests, but also playing with the aspirations of lakhs of youths.