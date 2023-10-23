Agniveer a scheme to insult heroes of India: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the death of an Agniveer in Siachen and said that the Agniveer is a scheme to "insult the heroes of India".

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said: "The news of the martyrdom of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman in Siachen is very sad. My deepest condolences to his family. A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities during his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom."

"Agniveer is a scheme to insult the heroes of India," he added.