Why are we still so poor? What's wrong with the South Asian economic model(s)?

Last week, I wrote about South Asia remaining poor compared to nations in Asia, which have done something different from us.

The task now is to figure out what we are doing wrong or differently, and what is undeniably different about us and them.

It cannot only be, as is often argued, that it is the form of economic system that is to blame.

We have tried managing the economy through central planning (India in the 1950s and 1960s), through 'licence raj' (India through to the 1980s), through ‘liberalisation’ (Pakistan beginning in the 1960s and India from 1991). We have returned to the same things we were doing before (import substitution in India in the 1970s and today).

We have had some success and created sectors where we are leaders (India for a quarter century or so in information technology-enabled services and Bangladesh today in garments).

It cannot be that we do not have, or have not tried to have, hard power.

We have developed nuclear weapons; we have spent large sums on our militaries. Pakistan sends 17 per cent of all its government spending to the army, India and Bangladesh send 9 per cent each.

We have tried to be strong — the misguided word used here is ‘muscular’ — and run large parts of the Subcontinent through the military (Kashmir and the North East in India, Balochistan in Pakistan).

We have tried to remain defiant. We have joined western alliances (Pakistan in the 1960s), we have remained non-aligned (India in the 1950s) and we have tried a patchwork of things in between.

But the end result is the numbers we looked at in the previous column.