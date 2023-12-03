‘India Grows, China Slows’ — even as we lag way behind

In 1990, meaning 33 years ago, India's per capita income was US$367. China's was $317.

That was the last time we were ahead of them.

Notice that China was slightly behind India around the time when both nations went into the phase we call ‘liberalisation’. But liberalisation has not helped us replicate what they have done.

China grew at 11.7 per cent in the 1990s (versus our own 5.6 per cent); then 16.5 per cent in the 2000s (against our 6.5 per cent) and then 8.8 per cent in the 2010s (versus our 5.1 per cent).

The reason China interests us is not just because China has as large a population as ours and is our largest Asian rival nation. A key reason for the comparisons is that it was exactly as poor as us at one point of time — or more so.

World Bank data shows that India’s per capita income in 1960 was US$82, while China’s was $89. In 1970, we were almost even, with India at $112 and China at $113. In 1980, India was at $266, and China was indeed considerably behind at $194. In 2000, however, we were at $1,357 and China at $4,450. In 2022, India was at $2,388 and the Chinese at $12,720.