No census, ergo no delimitation: how long can India wait?

﻿For 50 years, India has not changed the composition of the Lok Sabha (through what is called delimitation). Enormous power is in the hand of the individual who is chosen to increase or decrease a region’s share of seats. The orders ‘have the force of law and cannot be called in question before any court’ and cannot be modified.

Recent events have returned delimitation to prominence, and women’s reservations in Parliament and assemblies ‘shall come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken’.

It is unclear who this person is at the moment. The last chairperson of the Delimitation Commission of India, retired judge Ranjana Desai, left the job in 2022 and was given another sinecure (at the Press Council), but her name continues to be on the Election Commission website.

Let us examine the key issue related to delimitation, which is the difference in population sizes in our states. Andhra Pradesh’s total fertility rate, the average number of children born to a woman, is 1.7 while Bihar’s is 3. India is now at a replacement rate of around 2, and in a few decades, our population will begin to contract. However, 29 states and Union territories are already below 2. It is the other seven that raise the national average.

Fifty years ago, the 85 MPs from UP (plus Uttarakhand) represented 10 lakh citizens each, and so did Kerala’s 20 MPs and Tamil Nadu’s 40 MPs and Karnataka’s 28 MPs and Rajasthan’s 25 MPs.