PM Modi says delimitation may cost southern states 100 LS seats. Really?

Stumped by Bihar having successfully rolled out the ‘caste census’, and the Opposition INDIA bloc promising to conduct a nationwide census if and when it is voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be busy testing the waters.

Addressing a political rally in Telangana, where assembly polls are due soon, PM Modi tried to link the demand for ‘jitni abaadi, utna haq’ or proportional allocation of rights and resources, to the delimitation exercise, which in turn he seemed to mix up with the caste census. The mainstream media and the BJP thought this was another masterstroke.

In a frankly dubious attempt to link delimitation of constituencies, a move put off until 2026, to the slogan, the prime minister said if population size was to determine everything, including constituencies, then the southern states stood to lose as many as 100 seats in the Lok Sabha after delimitation.