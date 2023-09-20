Linking Women’s Reservation Bill to delimitation, census concern for the south: Kanimozhi

“He [Stalin] has said he would support the bill, but has asked, ‘why should its implementation be connected to delimitation? It is a strange drama staged by the BJP, keeping in mind the 2024 elections. We cannot ignore the representation of women from the backwards classes either. He has emphasised the doubt in the minds of people of Tamil Nadu and other south Indian states about our representation being reduced. There is a fear that our voices will be undermined. There should be a clear clarification about this and we do not want our representation to be reduced anywhere,” said Kanimozhi.

She stressed that the BJP cannot brush the concern aside by stating that the numbers would be the same and other states would get more representation. “We want it to continue as it is. We want equal say in what is being discussed,” she added.

India ranks 141 among 193 countries in women’s representation, said Kanimozhi, pointing out that the country was behind Pakistan and Bangladesh, and that the bill can easily be implemented before the next Parliamentary elections.