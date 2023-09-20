Women’s Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi supports quota-within-quota demand

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi opened the debate on the women’s reservation bill in Parliament on behalf of the Indian National Congress on Wednesday, 20 September.

In her address, she supported the 'quota within quota' demand, and asked the Modi government to implement the same right away. “I stand to support the bill,” said Gandhi, while demanding that a sub-clause on reservation of women from scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) be created.

"The Congress party supports this bill. We are happy regarding the passing of the bill," said Gandhi, "but we are also concerned.

"I would like to ask a question," she added. "Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities for the last 13 years. Now they are being asked to wait for a few more years.

"How many years? Is this behaviour with Indian women appropriate? The Indian National Congress demands that the bill be implemented with immediate effect, but caste census should also be done and arrangement for reservation of SC, ST and OBC women should be made," she added.