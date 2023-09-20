Govt intention something else, publicising Women's Reservation Bill in view of polls: Kharge

Ahead of the discussion on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned the intention of the government, and said he feels that the government is publicising this in view of elections.

Speaking to the media ahead of day three of the Parliament's special session at his residence, Kharge said, "In 2010, we passed the Bill in Rajya Sabha. But it failed to be passed by the Lok Sabha. That is why this is not a new Bill."

He said that had they taken that Bill forward, it would have been done quickly by this day.

"I feel that they are publicising this in view of elections but actually unless the delimitation or census takes place...you can feel how long it is going to take. They could have continued with the earlier one but their intentions are something else...," he said.