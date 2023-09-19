Women's reservation bill a poll jumla, huge betrayal of women, girls: Congress on bill applying after census

The much-awaited women's reservation bill was tabled by law minister Arjun Meghwal in the Lok Sabha earlier this morning, 19 September. Even the Opposition were on board with this one, even before the start.

Before the session began, Indian National Congress parliamentarians had seemed positive and had pledged support prior to it being tabled — nay, had even owned it as their own.

So what happened in the Parliament session for the Congress to furiously tell the government soon after that the bill was tabled that it was all a big poll jumla and a "huge betrayal to the hopes of crores of Indian women and girls", as party general secretary Jairam Ramesh put it on X (formerly Twitter)?

"In a season of election jumlas, this one is the biggest of them all," Ramesh wrote on X.