Legislative grenades being kept to be unleashed at last moment: Jairam Ramesh's dig at govt

The Congress on Wednesday said the agenda for the upcoming session of Parliament as published at the moment is "much ado about nothing" but expressed apprehensions that the government is keeping "legislative grenades" up its sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment.

The government on Wednesday listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha, on the first day of the five-day session of Parliament beginning September 18.

During the session, the government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage. The bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.