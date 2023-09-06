No agenda for Parl session, discuss nine issues raised by oppn: Sonia Gandhi to PM

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointing out that no agenda has been listed for the special Parliament session and raising nine issues, including violence in Manipur, for discussion.

The issues listed by Gandhi included Centre-state relations, rise in cases of communal tension and border transgressions by China.

"I must point out that this special session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business," Gandhi said in her letter.

"I earnestly hope that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues will be taken up in the forthcoming special session," she said.