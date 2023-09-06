INDIA to attend Parliament special session, Sonia to write to PM Modi to share agenda

The Congress will be attending the special session of Parliament, and Sonia Gandhi will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to know the agenda, and also flagging some pressing issues.

The Congress' Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's Parliamentary strategy group.

A party source said that the Congress will not be boycotting the special session that will begin on September 18 and go on till September 22.

The source said that during the Parliamentary strategy group meeting, the party MPs, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, decided to attend the special session with a positive agenda.