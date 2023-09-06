Govt confused, PM of Bharat at ASEAN-India Summit: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday termed the BJP government at the Centre "confused", saying that Prime Minister of Bharat Narendra Modi is going for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit.

Taking a swipe at Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said: "Look at how confused the Modi government is. The Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit. All this drama just because the Opposition got together and called itself INDIA."

He also attached the picture of itinerary about Modi's upcoming visit to Indonesia which read 'Prime Minister of Bharat'. The itinerary was shared by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.