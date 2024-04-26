EC vs Modi: How can the Election Commission rein in its master?

Despite overwhelming consensus that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speeches in Rajasthan on 21 April, repeated subsequently, are in breach of the law and of the Model Code of Conduct, nobody expects the Election Commission to act.

Those found guilty of violating the Representation of the People Act, 1951, are liable to be punished by imprisonment or fine or both. Such malpractices may also invite petitions for disqualification even after elections are concluded. There is the precedent of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, disqualified from Parliament for electoral malpractice before the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.

Following complaints against the prime minister from various political parties and letters signed by thousands of citizens, the Election Commission has called for audio and video records of the prime minister’s speech and called for the BJP to respond to the complaints by 29 April, Monday. However, few believe it has either the will or the ability to take any action.

Curiously, the army of ‘observers’ deployed by the Commission in every constituency should have reported these breaches on the very day. If they did, the Election Commission need not have waited for formal complaints or video evidence. If they did not, then an inquiry may well open up another can of worms.

It is not that the Commission takes no action. The Election Commission of India has just this month, April, censured Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for an undignified social media post directed at BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut.