Have the people had enough yet?

More than the people whom they represent in a democracy, in whose name they supposedly serve, elections in India have often been about leaders and political parties. Narendra Modi is not the first leader with an outsized reputation, but never before has an Indian leader’s reputation been so utterly devoid of substance.

Never before has the full might of the State — with all its legal, institutional, financial, propagandist and intimidatory muscle — been pressed into service to prop up a leader in this fashion. The onslaught is so overwhelming that it’s hard to look beyond its scope.

But leaders with feet of clay should know that nemesis strikes in unexpected ways. Once in a while, the poor, unwashed masses of India too have voted with their feet, throwing out leaders and parties that took them for granted. As India goes to vote, in a marathon exercise spanning 44 days in seven phases, we wonder if this is perhaps one of those turnaround moments.

Narendra Modi knows a thing or two about the power of illusion, the power of hope and aspiration. He knows a dream goes a long way — and so, in his 10 years in the saddle, he has gone ahead and promised Indians the moon. What he hasn’t bargained for is that at some point, people will see they have been taken for a ride.