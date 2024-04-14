Empty jugglery of words, not Sankalp Patra but 'jumla patra': Congress on BJP manifesto

The Congress on Sunday trashed the BJP Lok Sabha poll manifesto as a jumla patra (rhetorical document), with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying Modi's guarantee is a "warranty of jumlas" as he has failed to fulfil promises made in the past.

The Congress also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling promises made on issues such as jobs, doubling of farmers' incomes, and price rise and inflation, and alleged that he was now shifting goalposts by talking about 2047 instead.

Kharge charged that the prime minister did not do any major work during his tenure which would have benefited the people, youth and farmers of the country.

Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. The manifesto professes to provide special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women

Kharge said the youth are agitating for jobs, and prices of food items have skyrocketed owing to inflation and people are troubled by it, but the manifesto has nothing to say about it. Modi has only increased unemployment and inflation in the last 10 years, he charged.