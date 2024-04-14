Narendra Modi unveils BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, released the BJP's Lok Sabha election manifesto with special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times.

The prime minister handed over copies of the manifesto to representatives of the four broad groups — gareeb, yuva, annadata and nari shakti (GYAN) — who are beneficiaries of government schemes.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every aspect of its manifesto as a guarantee. BJP has restored the sanctity of the manifesto," Modi said at the release event.

"The need for a stable majority government increases at a time when the world is passing through uncertain times," the prime minister said, referring to the several conflicts the world was grappling with.

Modi asserted that the BJP will work towards implementing the one nation, one election initiative, and stressed that the Uniform Civil Code was in the national interest. "BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on 4 June," Modi said.

"I present this Sankalp Patra of the BJP as a document of 'Modi ki Guarantee' to the people of the nation for their blessings," he said.