Rajasthan: Gehlot taunts BJP govt for failure to meet targets

“The BJP government in Rajasthan has spent more time pointing out defects in the various welfare schemes of the Congress government, changing their names — such as the rechristened Chiranjeevi scheme merged with Ayushman — and withdrawing the stipend disbursed under the Rajiv Yuva Rozgar Yojana has caused hardship to the youth,” says former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully also targeted the state government for its poor administration and said, "This is an inexperienced government with even the chief minister, who is a first time MLA as are a majority of his ministers, clueless about administration. They took too much time to allot portfolios and then they took 50 days to reshuffle the bureaucracy. The state secretariat was hardly functional, which hampered day-to-day work."

The criticism is validated by the admission of the state government that it has failed to meet the revenue collection target for the fiscal year 2023-24. The state’s chief secretary Sudhansh Pant informed officials at a review meeting this week that the total revenue had fallen short of the target at the end of March. The collection totalled Rs 1,04,423.86 crore against the target of Rs 1,22,103.50 crore, a shortfall of Rs 17,680 crore, he said.

The revenue collection fell short despite the BJP government reducing the target significantly from last year’s budget estimates, which too could not be met. Alarmed at the shortfall, the chief secretary has now ordered a fortnightly review of revenue collection.