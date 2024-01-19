Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of levelling false allegations against previous Congress govt in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, 19 January, accused the BJP of levelling false allegations against the previous Congress government in the state through the governor's address.

Gehlot said governor Kalraj Mishra's address in the state Assembly on Friday reflects the BJP government's thinking.

Mishra said the welfare schemes launched by the former CM will continue, however, those announced at the end of his tenure and without budgetary provisions, "will definitely be reviewed".

Reacting the governor's address, Gehlot said, "The schemes of the previous Congress government were such that they were discussed and appreciated not only in the state but in the entire country."

"The general public and many experts believe that these schemes should be implemented in the entire country," the senior Congress leader posted on X.