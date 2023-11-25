Rajasthan: No anti-incumbency, Cong will form govt again, says Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said there is no anti-incumbency against the Congress and the party will form the government in the state again. "There seems to be an undercurrent. Looks like the (Congress) government will be repeated," he said.

Gehlot told PTI in Jodhpur that the Congress focused its campaign on development issues while BJP leaders, including the prime minister, home minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, used provocative language.

He said the BJP leaders who came from outside, including the prime minister and the Union home minister, tried to instigate people.

"The public has understood. It appears that the Congress government will come again,” he told PTI in Jodhpur. "We made good laws for the welfare of gig workers and on right to health and brought schemes for people and gave guarantees."

The Congress has given seven guarantees, or promises, to people if the party retains power in the state, including an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family and LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families.